Wyo4News Obituary: Michael “Mike” D. Magana (April 18, 1988 – December 8, 2021)

December 13, 2021 — Michael “Mike” D. Magaña, 33, left this earth Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to join his higher power in the universe.

He was born on April 18, 1988, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Roque C. Magaña and Carolyn M. Balizan.

Mike graduated from the Green River High School with the class of 2006 and worked as the assistant warehouse manager at Codale Electric Supply.

Mike was a gentle kind soul. He was a loving, caring person who always made it a point to help others, whether it be by words of encouragement or stopping to help a stranger. Mike touched many lives. He was considered family by all who knew him. He loved to share his passions of art, music, skateboarding, and video games with all ages.

Mike never turned down a moment to be with his family, friends, and cats which were all a very special part of his life. He will forever be “Everything” and will forever be missed!

He leaves behind his mother Carolyn M. Boren and husband Robert; father Roque C. Magaña and wife Elda Reyes; brother Johnny R. Magaña; paternal grandmother Maria Magaña; maternal grandmother Carmen Balizan; niece Jadin R. Magaña; as well as all of his many friends and family.

Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Salomon Magaña and maternal grandfather Reynaldo Balizan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, December 17, 2021, prior to services. A luncheon and Celebration of Life will take place immediately after services in the lunch hall.

A public viewing will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Church.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.