Wyo4News Op-Ed: Area employers speak out on COVID-19 safety efforts

As the largest employers in Southwest Wyoming, we are growing increasingly alarmed with the steep increase in the community spread positive COVID-19 cases. Since October 28th, the Sweetwater County positivity rate has spiked from less than 5% to over 31%, with cases doubling in less than 10 days.

We fully support all efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the community, including the use of masks and physical distancing measures in public situations. These efforts align with many of the steps we have taken at our businesses and facilities here in Sweetwater County and at our facilities all over the world. Because of these efforts, we have been able to more tightly contain the virus and limit its spread, which has helped decrease its impact on our businesses, employees, and the communities where we operate.

We understand the difficult decisions we are faced with related to this virus. While we would love to get back to life and business, as usual, there is nothing more important than the health and wellbeing of the people in our community. This will also be our fastest path back to more normal times. We still need to continue our dedication to decreasing the impact of this virus and to protect those people providing essential services that are so important right now.

Our businesses, our schools, our first responders, our cities all need our team members to keep operating “as normal” we can’t do it without you. Many of our operations are facing up to 20% of our team, at home, quarantined, or worse yet actually sick with Covid-19.

What keeps all the major employers up at night is protecting our employees, their families, and keeping our businesses running; “keeping doors open.” Think about the impact closing schools would have on the community – and our operations – with parents having to stay home or make alternative arrangements and businesses finding themselves short on employees.

The current data is alarming. COVID-19 has impacted our county in the last 19 days. On October 28th, there were 480 positive cases in Sweetwater County. On November 5th, there were 663 positive cases, and by November 16th, there were 1075 positive COVID cases in Sweetwater County. The rise in cases from October 28th to November 16th, just 19 days later, represents a 124% increase. That’s more than double the cases in just 19 days. If we use these numbers to project what could happen in the next several weeks, we could have 1333 more cases by December 3rd, just 19 days from now, and another 1652 cases by December 21st, just 19 days from that. That is if we don’t do anything about these numbers.

Prior to October 28th, Sweetwater County had a 5% positivity rate. Since October 28th, the positivity rate was 25%, and since November 5th, the positivity rate is 31%. These are big numbers and big increases. Right now, in the hospital, we have 6 hospitalized patients, and there have been 4 deaths in Sweetwater County in the last 12 days.

If these numbers continue their current trajectory, businesses will slow down or shut down because there will not be enough employees to operate them. We all know what happens when our employers have to slow down.

Good hygiene, social distancing, and wearing a mask in public….It’s a small sacrifice to make. It’s worth a shot because if we don’t do anything, the numbers will keep going up, just like they have over the last 19 days. The positive cases, the hospitalizations, etc.… they will just keep increasing. Look at the numbers and realize that if we had a way to slow this down, wouldn’t we at least try? Realistically, the battle isn’t whether or not we should wear masks or social distance; the battle is with COVID. It’s us against COVID, and we need to come together so we can battle this together and slow down the spread of COVID.

The data is clear. Just ask family, friends, and neighbors across Sweetwater County, Wyoming, and the country who have contracted the virus. One person testing positive often leads to a dozen or more exposures. Subsequent contract tracing, testing, and quarantine stay at home orders place an even greater burden on our businesses, schools, and health care facilities. Let’s also stop to consider the potential health complications and financial impact for the individuals.

Masking up equals opening up! Let’s listen to the advice of our public health officials and keep our schools and businesses open and operating. Our communities depend on YOU! We urge residents of Sweetwater and Uinta Counties to lead the way and demonstrate to the rest of Wyoming that masks – and appropriate social distancing – do prevent the spread of Covid-19 and will flatten the curve.

Signed,