Wyo4News Op-Ed from Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis

By Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis (Republican)

Wyoming is the most beautiful, wonderful place in the country. I’m honored to be from here and even more honored to be a voice for the greatest state in the United States Senate. I’m also humbled to be the first woman to serve as U.S. Senator for the Equality State. However, this position isn’t about me. It’s about you. I tell my staff that I want us to be “All Wyoming, all the time.” While I have the privilege of serving as your Senator, I am committed to making sure that we do everything we can to make your voices heard in Washington.

Being a U.S. Senator isn’t just about casting votes. As I start my time in Washington, I want you to know all of the ways I can help you navigate the federal government and make sure that our government is working for you and not the other way around.

It starts with my Wyoming-based offices, which are currently open for business in Cheyenne, Casper, and Cody. Additional offices will be opening this year in Star Valley, Sundance, and Jackson. I’m blessed to have a team of experienced state staff who have been helping Wyoming people and businesses navigate federal rules and regulations for years. In addition to hiring several members of my predecessor Senator Mike Enzi’s team, and a few of my own from the U.S. House, I created a brand new position – the Director of Business Outreach – focused exclusively on helping Wyoming businesses navigate the federal bureaucracy and pursue opportunities for federal funding and contracts. Any business running into roadblocks or looking for opportunities related to the federal government should reach out to Brenden Ames in my Cheyenne office for assistance.

For people and families in Wyoming, there are a number of issues with which my team can assist, including a few that might surprise you – Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, just to name a few. If you are entitled to benefits that you are not receiving, sometimes a call from my staff to the correct agency can shake things loose and fix whatever issues you might be having.

Veterans, you are particularly on my mind because of the personal sacrifices you’ve made for our country. You’ve earned every benefit you are entitled to receive, and if you aren’t getting the assistance or support you deserve, my team can contact the Veterans Affairs department, find the logjam, and often fix the problem.

Public lands issues are especially important here in Wyoming and something my team can help you navigate. Whether you are a rancher, farmer, or energy developer having any type of problems with permitting or even just want to talk about recreational use of federal lands, we are here to ensure that Wyoming’s public lands are accessible to Wyoming people.

There are many other challenges with the federal government that people often don’t even realize my office can help address. If you are in the process of legally immigrating to the United States but are having trouble navigating the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, my team has contacts and the authority to try and get you answers and support. In addition – and I know we are all excited for this one to be relevant once again – if you are planning to travel and you realize, last minute, that your passport is expired or you are having visa issues, or need assistance overseas, contact our office, and we can help you keep those vacation plans.

For students who want to serve their country, I have the honor as your Senator to nominate fine young men and women from Wyoming to attend our service academies. My office is currently accepting applications from students seeking a nomination for the class entering in 2022. Contact Martha Wilson in my Cheyenne office with any questions.

Finally, we are all aware that Wyoming is a big state. Because of this, my physical offices might not be very close to your home. To remedy that, my staff is instituting mobile office hours, where they will come to your community. We will be announcing these through newspapers and bulletins, as well as my social media and website. Stay tuned for updates on when we will be in your neck of the woods.

As your U.S. Senator, my job is to ensure that your voice is heard in Washington and that you are given full and fair consideration by federal agencies while you exercise your right to participate in federal processes. It’s an honor to serve, and I look forward to helping each of you as my office continues to focus our energy on what matters most – all Wyoming, all the time.