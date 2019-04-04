Wyo4News OP-ED: Joe Barbuto “Rock Spring City Council Should Ask Questions”

Views expressed within this Wyo4News Op-Ed are not necessarily those of Wyo4News ownership, management or it’s sponsors. Wyo4News management reserves the right to make space available for responsible, dissenting opinion.

Rock Springs Council Should Ask Questions

The last thing any of us should want is a city council that rubber stamps everything that crosses their desks. That’s not what we elected them to do. Discussion, debate, and diverging opinions are what creates good policy, especially where tax dollars are concerned.

Significant changes are occurring in city government. The elimination of two positions has resulted in the elevation of another. That deserves attention and scrutiny. Members of our council are accountable to their constituents for the dollars the city spends. We should commend those who are seeking to create checks and balances on the system.

It’s not a matter of whether one supports the mayor or any individual member of the council. It’s not about the professional ability, integrity, or service of any single city employee. It’s about whether we support the democratic process and responsible representation.

Joe M Barbuto