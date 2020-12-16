Wyo4News Op-Ed: Local residents voice support of COVID vaccine

Views expressed within this Wyo4News Op-Ed are not necessarily those of Wyo4News ownership, the management, or its sponsors. Wyo4News management reserves the right to make space available for responsible, dissenting opinion.
We, the undersigned residents of Sweetwater County, are excited to learn that vaccines to prevent COVID-19 are on the horizon. We believe in the science. We believe in the vaccine. We believe in the inherent good of the people of Sweetwater County. We will support our local health care providers and protect our neighbors by being vaccinated.
If you need more information check out Mayo Clinic-Covid 19 Vaccine Myths Debunked, The University of Maryland Medical System-10 Covid Vaccine Myths Busted, and CDC Corona Virus Vaccine Benefits.
It may be months before we can all be vaccinated, but we will be vaccinated. We hope you will join us in doing your part to end this pandemic!
Sincerely,
Kathy Luzmoor, RN
Phillip Luzmoor
Esther Domhoff, RN
June Nichols
Dave Nicholes
Theresa Freeman
John Freeman
Barbara Walker, RN
Dr. Karla Leach
Dr. Richard Leach
Kathy Garrison
Robert M. Garrison
Kayleen Logan, APRN
Gordon Max Mickelson
Darcie Mickelson
Rachelle Stratton, RN
Dr. Jackie Freeze
Jackson Waters, RN
Stephanie Allison, RN
Nicole Mandros, RN
Sheryl Wilson
Tom Wilson
Laura Schmid-Pizzato
Michelle Cordova, RN
Pat Doak, RN
Cheryl Ortega
Chris Ortega
Greer Ferrero, RN
Heather Pristash
Joe Barbuto
Jan Torres
Jerry Torres
Gale Pleasant
Farrah Hamel
Kelly Strampe
Dr. Bernadine Craft
Amy Wiig, RN
Rhonda Lancaster, RN
Doni Drake, RN
Reid West
Jeanne West, RN
Debi Monroe
Kori Rossetti Slaugh
Lori Moody
George Moody
Naomi King, RN
Ann Marie Clevenger, RN
Deb Sutton