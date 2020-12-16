Wyo4News Op-Ed: Local residents voice support of COVID vaccine

Advertisement

Views expressed within this Wyo4News Op-Ed are not necessarily those of Wyo4News ownership, the management, or its sponsors. Wyo4News management reserves the right to make space available for responsible, dissenting opinion.

We, the undersigned residents of Sweetwater County, are excited to learn that vaccines to prevent COVID-19 are on the horizon. We believe in the science. We believe in the vaccine. We believe in the inherent good of the people of Sweetwater County. We will support our local health care providers and protect our neighbors by being vaccinated.

If you need more information check out Mayo Clinic-Covid 19 Vaccine Myths Debunked, The University of Maryland Medical System-10 Covid Vaccine Myths Busted, and CDC Corona Virus Vaccine Benefits.

It may be months before we can all be vaccinated, but we will be vaccinated. We hope you will join us in doing your part to end this pandemic!

Sincerely,

Kathy Luzmoor, RN

Phillip Luzmoor

Esther Domhoff, RN

June Nichols

Dave Nicholes

Theresa Freeman

John Freeman

Barbara Walker, RN

Dr. Karla Leach

Dr. Richard Leach

Kathy Garrison

Robert M. Garrison

Kayleen Logan, APRN

Gordon Max Mickelson

Darcie Mickelson

Rachelle Stratton, RN

Dr. Jackie Freeze

Jackson Waters, RN

Stephanie Allison, RN

Nicole Mandros, RN

Sheryl Wilson

Tom Wilson

Laura Schmid-Pizzato

Michelle Cordova, RN

Pat Doak, RN

Cheryl Ortega

Chris Ortega

Greer Ferrero, RN

Heather Pristash

Joe Barbuto

Jan Torres

Jerry Torres

Gale Pleasant

Farrah Hamel

Kelly Strampe

Dr. Bernadine Craft

Amy Wiig, RN

Rhonda Lancaster, RN

Doni Drake, RN

Reid West

Jeanne West, RN

Debi Monroe

Kori Rossetti Slaugh

Lori Moody

George Moody

Naomi King, RN

Ann Marie Clevenger, RN

Deb Sutton