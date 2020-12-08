Wyo4News Op-Ed: Petroleum Association of Wyoming supports new COVID mandates

Advertisement Views expressed within this Wyo4News Op-Ed are not necessarily those of Wyo4News ownership, the management, or its sponsors. Wyo4News management reserves the right to make space available for responsible, dissenting opinion.

(December 8, 2020) — The following is a statement, released via their website, from the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) in response to the announcement, by Governor Mark Gordon, of changes to public health orders in the State of Wyoming:

“PAW commends Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for their commitment to keeping the people of Wyoming healthy, protecting our healthcare system and working on getting Wyoming’s economy back on track. The natural gas and oil industry has seen a significant decline in demand this year due to COVID-19, which cannot be reversed until the pandemic subsides and global economic activity returns.

Simple personal choices like wearing a mask, social distancing, frequently washing hands and limiting gatherings have been shown to slow the coronavirus’ spread. The better we adhere to these guidelines the faster we will see our communities emerge from the burdens of the virus, the economy rebound and the energy sector thrive – bringing with it increased tax receipts and putting people back to work.”

About PAW: Representing Wyoming’s primary economic engine, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, is the voice of the oil and gas industry. Our members produce 90 percent of Wyoming’s oil and gas, generating over $5 billion in economic activity and employing more than 19,000 of Wyoming’s hard-working men and women. PAW strives to foster mutually beneficial relationships with Wyoming’s landowners, businesses, and communities while promoting the sustainable production of Wyoming’s abundant resources.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming provides a forum for education, interaction, and unified action for members, policymakers, and the public.