Wyo4News Op-Ed: What is “RMP?”

Submitted by Joshua W.D. Coursey,

Mule Fanatic Foundation President/CEO

In what has been in the works for a decade and a half, we have been given insight that the Bureau Land Management (BLM) Draft Resource Management Plan (commonly referred to as the “RMP”) for the Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) will be released later this week. This is a critically important document that will guide activities on 3.6 million acres of lands overseen by the BLM in southwestern Wyoming.

These lands are managed by BLM for hunting, fishing, and other multiple uses. They include sensitive habitats for mule deer, elk, trout, and many other species, particularly in the Greater Little Mountain area. It is imperative that sportsmen and sportswomen from all areas engage in this process. These lands are public lands owned by all Americans. Truly, this land is your land.

To better understand its details and the protocol, please see the below content to better understand its significance.

What is the Rock Springs Field Office? – The Rock Springs Field Office is a BLM management area that brackets the cities of Green River

and Rock Springs and overlaps with portions of Fremont, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties.

What is a Resource Management Plan? – An RMP is a land use plan, or zoning tool, for a BLM management area – in this case, for the Rock Springs Field Office. RMPs identify where development activities, like oil and gas drilling, are allowed, along with the rules that all users of public lands must abide by to protect sensitive fish and wildlife, water, recreational, and other resources. RMPs are prepared through a public engagement process and consultation with local officials, fish and wildlife agencies, and other key stakeholders. RMPs are meant to last for 15-20 years.

How long has BLM been working on the Rock Springs RMP? – BLM started the planning process for the Rock Springs Field Office in 2011. Other management priorities, including a series of management plans for Greater sage-grouse, have delayed the Rock Springs RMP process. As a result, BLM continues to manage the Rock Springs FO under an RMP issued in 1997.

How can I engage in the Rock Springs planning process? – The public has 90 days to provide the BLM with comments on the Draft Rock Spring RMP and can also attend public informational meetings hosted by BLM.

How will the BLM address the Greater Little Mountain (GLM) Coalition’s management proposal for GLM? – In 2019, the Greater Little Mountain Coalition submitted a management proposal to the BLM for GLM. The Coalition is an assembly of sportsmen and sportswomen organizations, union members, miners, and more than 2,500 hunters, anglers, and recreationists who want to see GLM’s valuable, multiple-use landscape continue to support abundant fish and wildlife populations, protect federal and state recognized sensitive

species, and provide ample outdoor recreation opportunities.

The BLM will evaluate and respond to the Coalition’s proposal during the Rock Springs planning process. The BLM will also provide other information provided by the public and stakeholders. Members of the public who support the Coalition’s proposal should communicate their support to the BLM during the public comment period for the Draft Rock Springs RMP.

Besides the Greater Little Mountain Coalition, who else supports taking action to conserve GLM’s fish and wildlife, water, and other sensitive resources? – Governor Gordon and both of his predecessors (Mead and Freudenthal) recognized the importance of GLM to local hunters and anglers, along with the businesses that are supported by outdoor recreation in GLM. All three expressed their support for enacting measures to conserve fish and wildlife populations and support ongoing hunting and fishing opportunities in GLM. Similarly, local officials, including the Sweetwater County Commission and mayors of Green River and Rock Springs, have called on the BLM to adopt

conservation measures that align with the Greater Little Mountain Coalition’s proposal.

What’s to come? – Please stay engaged as the draft is expected to be released by week’s end. Muley Fanatic Foundation and others from

the Greater Little Mountain Coalition will be sharing the details of the draft. The public will help in making this draft into a record of decision.