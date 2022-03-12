Wyo4News Op-Ed: Writer questions recent employee hires at WWCC

March 12, 2022

Submitted by Ryan Desmond, former SGA President at Western Wyoming Community College.

After having a few conversations while visiting Rock Springs, I became inclined to investigate the financial situation of WWCC within the past year. I have to say: I am more than a little disappointed.

Their administration previously stated that “everyone will have to work harder, given the financial emergency,” yet ten faculty members were laid off, and three admin positions were terminated–a decision that suggested savings of one million dollars annually. However, WWCC has filled at least five administrative positions since, at a total cost of around $406,347 annually.

Now, call me crazy, but when you declare a financial emergency, you freeze all hiring for a minimum of a year while restructuring. You do not hire a Dean of Enrolment Management, Dean of Outreach, Workforce Coordinator, Director of Facilities, and a Director of Financial Aid.

Of all five positions, the Director of Financial Aid is imperative to the student experience providing financial aid to students who need it. However, the sum of the rest could have saved four to five teachers.

If it were not for the lack of notion, there would still be an in-house professor of Sociology. There would still be an in-house professor of Geology and Anthropology. There would still be an in-house professor of Dance and Stage Designer instructor. Keep in mind, this is not factoring in the hired adjuncts paid to fill in for the positions lost.

As a former student, President of Student Government, and longtime resident of Wyoming, I am appalled to see this. I loved my time at WWCC, and I visit every time I am in town. But that does not change what I am seeing. That is, an administration spending several hundred thousand dollars on positions that could have been doubled up on by existing administrators.

Due to this, the professors are now working harder, and the students are working harder. And meanwhile, the administration is hiring more help for themselves. Even if WWCC considers their ~350k savings a windfall. If those created positions, like Dean of Enrollment and Dean of Outreach, do not generate a significant influx of revenue.

It is worth noting that WWCC President Cabinet said that increased enrolment and tuition was not a stop-gap to their deficit. The money spent on administration could have provided a better education for every student. However, Admins are not the only ones to blame for this. Board of Trustees that had to vote and pass such measures could have stopped this, but instead, they chose to approve of this decision knowing how much was at risk. Perhaps if the board had received their education from WWCC they would have the common sense to understand what has been done.

This is not favorable to the Wyoming education system. This should have been something that, instead of after passing the president’s recommendations and being dropped. It should have been covered in its entirety to showcase this to the public rather than hiding it in board meetings.