Wyo4News Poll Results: Do you agree with the MWC’s decision to indefinitely postpone all fall sports

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (August 12, 2020) – On Monday, August 10, 2020, the Mountain West Conference (MW) announced the “indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports contests and MW championship events in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition.” Of course, this would affect all fall sports at the University of Wyoming including men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball, among others.

Within hours similar announcements were made from the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences that they would be following suit and postponing their fall sports seasons as well.

Were these announcements a big surprise? We wanted to know. So later that day Wyo4News conducted a poll on our Facebook to find out. We created a poll and asked respondents to tell us whether or not they agreed or disagreed with the MW’s decision to cancel the 2020-2021 fall sports season. Here’s how it went (you can see the post above): Out of 299 votes, 27% agreed with the MWC’s decision, and 73% disagreed.

With that being said, it should be noted that MW Commissioner, Craig Thompson, did state that the Mountain West, “will begin to explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports competition, including the possibility of those sports competing in the spring, and develop options for consideration.”

Is it too soon to ask about the possibility of these sports being rescheduled in the spring? Only time will tell.