Wyo4News Poll Results & Winner!

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 1, 2021) — Recently, we at Wyo4News have asked our readers to respond to a short survey regarding what they feel is the most important news topics in the area.

We received dozens of responses from our readers, and we thank each and every one of our them for deciding to respond!

Here are the results from the poll, in which our readers helped us to decide what they would like to see more of, and what they would like to see less of:

MORE OF:

Local Area News

State News

Road Reports

LESS OF:

Pop Culture Stories

National Sports

COVID-19 Updates

Responding to the survey, and liking and commenting on our posts on Facebook automatically entered you to win a FREE Amazon Echo Dot.

Our lucky winner is Kimi Seymour!

Thank you again for choosing to participate in this Wyo4News Survey.