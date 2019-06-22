Wyo4News Poll: Who Is Your Choice For The Vacant Commissioners Seat

Sweetwater County (June 22, 2019) – On Tuesday, June 18, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners heard from the three Republican Candidates in consideration to fill a vacant seat on the Commission.

The Candidates

The names of Island Richards, Lauren Schoenfeld, and John Kolb were submitted by the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee on June 10, 2019.

After interviewing the candidates on Tuesday, Commissioners Wally Johnson and Roy Lloyd stated they were in favor of Island Richards. Commissioners Jeffrey Smith and Randy Wendling favored Lauren Schoenfeld. Kolb was not mentioned. No vote was taken by the Commissioners. Instead, a motion was made to table the issue until a special meeting on Wednesday, June 26 at 1:30 p.m. That meeting will take place at the Commissioners Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

The Board of Commissioners is required to appoint one of the three individuals within 20 days after receiving the candidate’s names or the appointment will be decided by a judge.

