Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Anabella Fausett

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 12, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Anabella Fausett. She’s a freshman at Rock Springs High School.

Anabella likes all of her classes. She doesn’t have a least favorite, but her most favorite include science, foreign language and physical education.

She looks up to her parents, hockey coaches, cross-country coaches, and Monique and Jocelyn Lameroux.

Some of her accomplishments Anabella is most proud of is being an assistant captain for both the Lady Miners hockey team in Rock Springs and the Wyoming girls hockey team. She’s proud of being a member in the RSHS marching band and a runner on the cross-country team. She’s pleased with her ability to maintain a 4.0 grade point average.

In the future, Anabella plans to continue her excellence in school by graduating with honors. She wants to continue to play hockey and compete in cross-country and track. When she graduates, she wants to attend either the University of North Dakota or the University of Michigan where she plans on continuing her hockey career while pursuing a degree in medicine

Advertisement

During her free time, Anabella enjoys volunteering as an assistant hockey coach, playing hockey, running, and playing the piano and trumpet. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

Her favorite quote is, “A boy told me I skate like a girl. I told him if he skated a little faster he could too.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!