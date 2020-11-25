Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Ashlynn Giovale

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Ashlynn Giovale. She’s a ninth grader at Rock Springs High School.

She was nominated by her mother Kristen Rondinelli because “Ashlynn is an amazing student and kid.”

Ashlynn’s favorite subject is science, but she despises reading class.

She looks up to her grandpa.

In the future, Ashlynn plans on going to college to study law.

In her free time, she’s typically hanging out with her friends.

Ashlynn’s favorite quote is from former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

