Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Brandon Contreras

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 3, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Brandon Contreras. He’s a third-grader at Stagecoach Elementary School.

Brandon was nominated by his teacher Kendra Peltier, saying that the future is bright for him.

“Brandon has set goals at the beginning of the year, tracking and reaching his goals. He has done this through hard work, dedication, showing grit and worked hard at home to support his learning,” Peltier said.

“Brandon not only shows greatness in achieving his academic goals, he is a great friend to everyone in class, helps teach others difficult concepts, and shows positivity in everything he does.”

Brandon’s favorite subject is math because he can learn more and the games they play in class. His least favorite is writing because when he’s done, his hand hurts.

The people he looks up to the most are law enforcement officers.

“I look up to police officers because they can help protect my family,” Brandon said.

When he’s older, he wants to go to a college here in Wyoming so he can learn more of the English language and help his family understand.

During his free time, Brandon can be found at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

“I swim with my family and play baseball,” he said.

Brandon’s favorite quote is, “Do the right thing, even when no one is looking.”

