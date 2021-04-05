Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Bree Ruiz

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 5, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Bree Ruiz. She’s a third-grader at Stagecoach Elementary School.

:I have worked with Bree for two years in a row now. She always has a positive attitude and a smile that brightens the room,” Peltier said.

“Bree is a role model in her classroom and a friend to everyone. She works hard in my small group time, always trying her best. Bree also shows greatness by encouraging others in our group to work hard, and try their best. She always has a funny story to tell. I look forward to our time working together.”

In school, Bree likes all of her classes, but her favorite is reading because she said it’s fun.

She looks up to Albert Einstein. “He is really smart,” she said.

When she grows up, Bree wants to try her hand at a little bit of everything.

“I have a lot of jobs I would like to do,” she said. “I will be going to work every day and I want to be a photographer.”

In her free time, Bree can be found doing homework, sleeping, going around the block on her bike or jumping on the trampoline.

Her favorite quote from legendary teacher Marva Collins, “Success doesn’t come to you, you go do it.”

Bree likes this quote because it says things that she says. “I tell my friends when they are sad or can’t do something, I tell them to keep trying.”

