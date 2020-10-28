Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar, Brystle Nosich

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 28, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Brystle Nosich. She’s a third grader at Stagecoach Elementary School in Rock Springs.

Brystle’s favorite subject is math because she likes counting, games and her teachers that help her learn. Her least favorite subject is reading because she said it’s kind of hard for her.

She looks up to her teachers because they believe in her and she said they are very nice.

In the future, Brystle wants to be a doctor or a veterinarian because she’s good with numbers.

During her free time, Brystle simply likes to just hang out with her brothers, try to relax and take a break.

Her favorite quote comes from Jadah Sellner, an author from Sacramento, California. “It’s OK to be a glowstick: Sometimes we have to break before we shine.”

Brystle was nominated by Kendra Peltier, a Title I teacher at Stagecoach Elementary.

“Our vision statement at Stagecoach is to ‘Achieve Greatness.’ Brystle has set goals at the beginning of the year, tracking and reaching her goals,” Peltier said. “She has done this through hard work, dedication, showing grit and worked hard at home to support her learning.

“Brystle not only shows greatness in achieving her academic goals, she is a great friend to everyone in class, helps teach others difficult concepts and shows positivity in everything she does.

“Stagecoach is a brighter place because of students like Brystle. Keep working hard to reach your goals! You have a very bright future.”

