Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Evan Rasdall

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 18, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Evan Rasdall. He’s a 10-year-old fifth grader at Eastside Elementary School in Rock Springs.

Evan was nominated by his mom Amy because “he’s such a smart little guy!”

His favorite subject is science, but he despises math.

Evan looks up to his mom, his dad and his favorite YouTubers.

In his free time, one could find Evan playing all kinds of videogames, like Minecraft, Among Us, Subnautica and TABS. He also enjoys reading and doing art projects with his mom.

Evan was born on the same day mankind landed on the moon, obviously several years apart, however.

That’s why his favorite quote comes from Astronaut Neil Armstrong, “That’s one small leap for man. One giant leap for mankind.”

