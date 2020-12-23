Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Griffen Garner

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 23, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Griffen Garner. He’s an eighth-grader at Rock Springs Junior High School and was nominated by his teacher Bridget Kramer.

“Griffen tries so hard in everything he does. He tries to make everyone around him happy and works to make groups compromise. He’s a strong teammate to those around him and is coachable on any teams he plays on. He doesn’t always need the spotlight and would let others shine if it made them happy. Truly a wonderful kid,” Kramer said.

Griffen’s favorite subject is reading because it comes easy to him and he’s really enjoying it this year. His least favorite is math class. “I don’t NOT like it,” he said. “It’s a lot of work to keep up with.”

He looks up to his parents and grandparents.

“They are the ones who taught me everything I know,” Griffen said.

In the future, he said he wants to go to college and get a degree if his professional baseball career doesn’t work out. He doesn’t know what he’ll get a degree in, though. “I’m 13. I’ve got some time,” he said.

During his free time, Griffen can be found hanging out with his best friend.

“I also play with my dog, go fishing and shooting. And I do like Xbox,” he said.

His favorite quote is, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

