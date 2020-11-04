Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar, Jacey Webb

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Jacey Webb. She’s a senior at Rock Springs High School.

Her favorite subject is English and her least favorite subject is math.

Jacey looks up to two people in her life.

“I look up to my mom and I also look up to Ms. Gee,” she said.

Her future plans include sleeping, cheering or working.

What does she do in her free time? Jacey cheers.

Jacey doesn’t know what her favorite quote is, though.

“I’m not sure,” she said. “Probably ‘always be kind’ or something.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!