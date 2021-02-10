Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Jaxon Green

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Jaxon Green. He’s a second-grader at Stagecoach Elementary School.

Jaxon was nominated by his teacher Kendra Peltier, adding that he has a very bright future.

“Jaxon has set goals at the beginning of the year, tracking, and reaching his goals. He has done this through hard work, dedication, showing grit and worked hard at home to support his learning,” Peltier said. “Jaxon not only shows greatness in achieving his academic goals, he is a great friend to everyone in class, helps teach others difficult concepts and shows positivity in everything he does!”

Jaxon’s favorite subject is math because it’s easier for him, plus he likes to learn about multiplication. However, reading is his least favorite. “Even if it is easy for me, I am not really interested in reading,” he said.

He looks up to his art teacher Mrs. Morgan. “Art is my favorite special of the day and she makes it special and fun,” he said.

When Jaxon grows up, he wants to either be a dancer, actor or a YouTuber.

During his free time, you can find Jaxon hanging out with his siblings.

“I like to dance with them, play Fortnite and play a game called ‘granny,’ he said.

His favorite quote comes from legendary blues musician B.B. King, “The beautiful thing about learning is nobody can take it away from you.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how.