Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar, Jaxson Ryberg

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Jaxson Ryberg. He’s a 12-year old sixth grader at Eastside Elementary School in Rock Springs.

His favorite subject is reading. He looks up to two Navy Seals: David Goggins and Chris Kyle. That’s what he wants to be when he grows up as well.

During his free time, Jaxson likes to ride his motor bike, play football and hockey, hike with his family and play with his dogs.

