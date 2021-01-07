Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Jordyn Petty

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Jordyn Petty, a senior at Rock Springs High School.

She was nominated by Toni Petty because she “is an inspiration to everyone and shows that no matter your circumstance, or how bad things get, there is always a positive angle and something to look forward too. Jordyn has an intoxicating drive to succeed. She inspires people to be the best they can be and to push themselves toward their goals.”

Jordyn has a passion for dance and has lettered on the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team for four years. During that time, she has made the all-state team, won several state dance titles and earned recognition as top All-American dancer. She also dances locally for The Rock Academy.

When she’s not dancing and maintaining a 3.5 GPA at school, Jordyn loves to inspire young dancers and works at the local dance studio by teaching competitive and recreational classes. She also enjoys watching movies and taking the occasional nap.

When she graduates from Rock Springs High School in the spring, Jordyn will have already completed her first year of college.

She plans on attending Utah Valley University next fall to major in either chemistry or criminal and hops to continue her dancing by auditioning for the UVU dance team.

Her favorite quote is one that Jordyn’s entire family lives by and reflects on because of her constant battle with Lupus.

“With pain, comes strength.

