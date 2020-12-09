Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Megan Leavitt

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Megan Leavitt. She’s a senior at Rock Springs High School and was nominated by her mother Julie.

Megan is very active at her high school. She’s on the Tiger Rhythm Dance Team, RSHS student council executive board as the parliamentarian and is in the Fire Law and Leadership Academy.

On Monday, Dec. 8, Megan was inducted into the National Honor Society.

During her time on the dance team, she has lettered twice and made the all-state dance team in 2020. She has also lettered three times in student council.

In her free time, Megan volunteers at a local dance studio to ensure that younger children fall in love with dance like she has and works full time at a local clothing store.

She has also begun working toward a college degree, take prerequisite classes at Western Wyoming Community College. She maintains a 3.8 GPA at both RSHS and the college.

In the fall of 2021, Megan will be attending the University of Wyoming to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

“She maintains a positive attitude and loves to bring joy and happiness to all,” her mom said. “She is truly an inspiration to all.”

Megan looks up to her parents, sister, dance coaches (Laura, Amber and Dena) and her teachers.

Her favorite quotes mainly come from Disney movies, especially Finding Nemo, like, “You so totally rock, Squirt!” and “Just keep swimming!

