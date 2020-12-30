Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Mia Spicer

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Mia Spicer. She’s a sophomore at Rock Springs High School.

Mia’s favorite subject is English, but she really enjoys band as well. Her least favorite is math class.

Mia looks up to members of her family.

“I look up to my mom and my older sisters,” she said.

Mia wants to travel the world when she’s older.

“I plan to go out of the country after graduating from college and figure out what path I want to take from there,” she said.

In her free time, Mia can be found working on a puzzle or enjoying a book.

Her favorite quote comes from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.

