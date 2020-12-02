Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Mossimo Rondinelli

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Mossimo Rondinelli. He’s a 10-year-old fifth grader at Pilot Butte Elementary School in Rock Springs.

Mossimo was nominated by his mother Kristen Rondinelli because he “is a funny and smart kid.”

His favorite subject at school is math, but he does not like reading class.

Mossimo looks up to his dad “Buzz.”

When he grows up, he wants play in the NFL. “I want to be a football player for the Los Angeles Chargers,” Mossimo said.

In his free time, he’s crafting his game and playing football.

His favorite quote comes from legendary football coach Tom Landry, “A champion is simply someone who did not give up when they wanted to.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!