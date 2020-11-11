Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Rilee Rodgers

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Rilee Rodgers. She’s a junior at Rock Springs High School.

Rilee’s favorite subject is psychology, but her least favorite is math. In fact, she despises any and all math classes.

She looks up to her coaches. “I have been very lucky in having wonderful coaches for my sports and activities,” she said. “I look up to all of them and am very thankful for them.”

Rilee wants to go to college in Oregon to study clinical psychology.

“I am hoping to graduate high school with two years of college already completed,” she said.

Rilee doesn’t have much free time because she likes to stay busy.

“I have a part-time job that takes up some time, but when I don’t have that, I love to read and cuddle with my cat,” she said.

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!