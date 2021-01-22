Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Tiana Copeland

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 22, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Tiana “Nez” Copeland. She’s an eighth-grader at Rock Springs Junior High School.

Nez was nominated because she “is a great student and outstanding athlete. She is a very outgoing, involved and kind-hearted kid to helps with her siblings, enjoys school, and does her best every day.”

She is involved in the student council and attended the National Youth Leadership conference in Washington D.C. last summer.

Nez is active in sports, playing football and basketball. She was made the All-Star team for the Rock Springs Youth Football League last year and won the national championship in Las Vegas. In basketball, she had two undefeated seasons her seventh- and eighth-grade years.

Her favorite subject is math, but she does not like history.

She looks up to her sports teams, coaches, teammates and family.

In the future, Nez wants to be a police officer and stay involved in basketball by either playing or coaching.

In her free time, Nez could be found practicing sports, working out, hanging out with friends or listening to music.

Her favorite quote comes from basketball legend Michael Jordon, “I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I can’t accept not trying again.

