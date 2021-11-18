Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight – Edna Marie Vesterby 

Edna Marie Luella Vesterby – Student Spotlight

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 18, 2021) – Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight is Edna Marie Vesterby. She is a 3rd grader at Stagecoach Elementary.

Edna Marie Vesterby was nominated for caring and helping others. She was nominated by Cami Vesterby.

In school, her favorite subject is Math and her least favorite is Writing.

Edna looks up to her sister, Nellie. Her future plans are to just be a mom.

In Edna’s free time, she plays with Nellie or her friends and watches YouTube. Her favorite quote is, “You are loved”.

