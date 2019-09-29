Wyo4News Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

Here are scores and results from area high school sports for Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Local Volleyball

Rock Springs 2 – Riverton 1 (in Casper)

Cheyenne East 2 – Rock Springs 0 (in Casper)

Green River at Jackson – No score available

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River – No score available

Local Tennis

Final Team Standings from the State Tennis Championships:

Girls – 1. Cheyenne Central 45 points, 2. Sheridan 43 points, 3. Cody 42 points, 5. Green River 15.5 points, 13. Rock Springs 4 points.

Boys – 1. Powell 54 points, 2. Campbell County 31.5 points, 3. Kelly Walsh/Cheyenne South 23 points, 10. Green River 12 points, 15. Rock Springs 0.5 points.

Local Top Four Placings:

Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) 4th

Girls Doubles #2 – Beutel/Harrison (GR) 3rd

Boys Double #2 – Nelson/Kunkle (GR) 4th

Boys Doubles #3 – Cordova/Friel (GR) 3rd