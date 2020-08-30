Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
Saturday, 8/29 Area Girls Volleyball
Thunder Basin 2 – Rock Springs 1 (at Cheyenne Duals)
Campbell County 2 – Rock Springs 0 (at Cheyenne Duals)
Rock Springs 2 – East 0 (at Cheyenne Duals)
Rich, Utah 3 – Lyman 1 (at Cokeville Duals)
Kemmerer 3 – Southeast 1
Greybull at Lovell – no score
Lyman vs. Preston, Idaho – no score
Pinedale at Rawlins – no score
Tongue River at Lovell – no score
Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Girls Swimming
Green River Pentathlon– No results available
Rawlins Pentathlon – Team Standings: Rock Springs 241, Lyman 223, Douglas 133, Rawlins 133
Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Tennis
Rawlins at Rock Springs – no scores available
Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Cross County
Green River Invitational – no results available