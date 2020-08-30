Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]

Saturday, 8/29 Area Girls Volleyball

Thunder Basin 2 – Rock Springs 1 (at Cheyenne Duals)

Campbell County 2 – Rock Springs 0 (at Cheyenne Duals)

Rock Springs 2 – East 0 (at Cheyenne Duals)

Rich, Utah 3 – Lyman 1 (at Cokeville Duals)

Kemmerer 3 – Southeast 1

Greybull at Lovell – no score

Lyman vs. Preston, Idaho – no score

Pinedale at Rawlins – no score

Tongue River at Lovell – no score

 

Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River Pentathlon– No results available

Rawlins Pentathlon – Team Standings: Rock Springs 241, Lyman 223, Douglas 133, Rawlins 133

Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Tennis

Rawlins at Rock Springs – no scores available

Saturday, 8/29 Area High School Cross County

Green River Invitational – no results available

 

 

