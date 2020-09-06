Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
Saturday, 9/5 Area High School Girls Swimming
Green River Triangular results can be found here.
Competing teams — Green River, Rock Springs, Pinedale
Saturday, 9/5 Area Tennis
Boys
Laramie 5 Rock Springs 0
1S: Samuel Johnson-Noya (LAR) def. Nico Woolsey (RS): 6-0, 6-0
2S: Sam Alexanders (LAR) def. Khristian Sanarez (RS): 6-0, 6-1
1D: Johnson-Noya/Wiederholt (LAR) def. Conover/Smith (RS): 6-4, 6-0
2D: Miller/Tillman (LAR) def. Atkinson/Meats (RS): 6-2, 6-1
3D: Russow/Callahan (LAR) def. Larson/Meats (RS): 6-3, 6-1
Girls
Laramie 4 Rock Springs 1
1S: D.J. Giron (LAR) def. Haylie Nandrup (RS): 7-5, 3-6, 7-5
2S: Kylee Cox (LAR) def. Abbie Erramouspe (RS): 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
1D: Cozad/Hamblin (RS) def. Awabe/Woelk (LAR): 6-3, 6-2
2D: Gerdes/Riedel (LAR) def. Turner/Bae (RS): 6-3, 6-4
3D: Kersey/Vasquez (LAR) def. Shuler/Rodriguez (RS): 6-4, 6-1
Boys
Green River 4 Laramie 1
1S: Samuel Johnson-Noya (LAR) def. Caeden Grubb (GR): 6-4, 6-4
2S: Connor Friel (GR) def. Sam Alexander (LAR): 6-3, 6-2
1D: Nelson/Kunkle (GR) def. Johnson-Noya/Wiederholt (LAR): 6-4, 6-3
2D: Cordova/Friel (GR) def. Miller/Tillman (LAR): 6-1, 6-1
3D: Leininger/Findlow (GR) def. Russow/Callahan (LAR): 7-5, 6-0
Girls
Green River 5 Laramie 0
1S: Gabrielle Heiser (GR) def. D.J. Giron (LAR): 6-4, 6-4
2S: Megan Counts (GR) def. Kylee Cox (LAR): 6-2, 6-1
1D: Archibald/Carson (GR) def. Awabe/Woelk (LAR): 6-3, 6-1
2D: Harrison/Strauss (GR) def. Gerdes/Riedel (LAR): 7-6, 6-4
3D: Strange/Brown (GR) def. Kersey/Vasquez (LAR): 6-1, 6-3
Saturday, 9/5 Area Volleyball
Campbell County 2 Green River 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Gillette Invite)
Thunder Basin 2 Green River 0: 25-11, 25-13 (Gillette Invite)
Rock Springs 2 Riverton 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Rock Springs Tournament)
Rich, UT 3 Kemmerer 1: 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15