Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Saturday, 9/5 Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River Triangular results can be found here.

Competing teams — Green River, Rock Springs, Pinedale

 

Saturday, 9/5 Area Tennis

Boys

Laramie 5 Rock Springs 0 

1S: Samuel Johnson-Noya (LAR) def. Nico Woolsey (RS): 6-0, 6-0

2S: Sam Alexanders (LAR) def. Khristian Sanarez (RS): 6-0, 6-1

1D: Johnson-Noya/Wiederholt (LAR) def. Conover/Smith (RS): 6-4, 6-0

2D: Miller/Tillman (LAR) def. Atkinson/Meats (RS): 6-2, 6-1

3D: Russow/Callahan (LAR) def. Larson/Meats (RS): 6-3, 6-1

Girls

Laramie 4 Rock Springs 1 

1S: D.J. Giron (LAR) def. Haylie Nandrup (RS): 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

2S: Kylee Cox (LAR) def. Abbie Erramouspe (RS): 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

1D: Cozad/Hamblin (RS) def. Awabe/Woelk (LAR): 6-3, 6-2

2D: Gerdes/Riedel (LAR) def. Turner/Bae (RS): 6-3, 6-4

3D: Kersey/Vasquez (LAR) def. Shuler/Rodriguez (RS): 6-4, 6-1

 

Boys

Green River 4 Laramie 1 

1S: Samuel Johnson-Noya (LAR) def. Caeden Grubb (GR): 6-4, 6-4

2S: Connor Friel (GR) def. Sam Alexander (LAR): 6-3, 6-2

1D: Nelson/Kunkle (GR) def. Johnson-Noya/Wiederholt (LAR): 6-4, 6-3

2D: Cordova/Friel (GR) def. Miller/Tillman (LAR): 6-1, 6-1

3D: Leininger/Findlow (GR) def. Russow/Callahan (LAR): 7-5, 6-0

Girls

Green River 5 Laramie 0 

1S: Gabrielle Heiser (GR) def. D.J. Giron (LAR): 6-4, 6-4

2S: Megan Counts (GR) def. Kylee Cox (LAR): 6-2, 6-1

1D: Archibald/Carson (GR) def. Awabe/Woelk (LAR): 6-3, 6-1

2D: Harrison/Strauss (GR) def. Gerdes/Riedel (LAR): 7-6, 6-4

3D: Strange/Brown (GR) def. Kersey/Vasquez (LAR): 6-1, 6-3

 

Saturday, 9/5 Area Volleyball

Campbell County 2 Green River 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Gillette Invite)

Thunder Basin 2 Green River 0: 25-11, 25-13 (Gillette Invite)

Rock Springs 2 Riverton 0: 25-18, 25-10 (Rock Springs Tournament)

Rich, UT 3 Kemmerer 1: 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15

 

 

