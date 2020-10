Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Southwest Wyoming (October 18, 2020) — Here is the local sports round up for Saturday, Oct. 17. Farson-Eden continued to win against Meeteetse. There were several volleyball matches and girls swim meets as well.

Saturday, 10/17 Area High School Football Scores

1A: Farson-Eden 35, Meeteetse 16

Saturday, 10/17 Area High School Volleyball Scores

4A: Green River 1, Jackson 3 (16-25, 25-21, 17-25 and 20-25)

3A: Rawlins 3, Torrington 0 (25-11, 25-16 and 25-15)

3A: Kemmerer 3, Wind River 0 (25-15, 25-15 and 25-11)

Saturday, 10/17 Area High School Swim Meet Scores

Evanston Invitational:

Lyman – 375

Rock Springs – 256

Kemmerer – 230

Evanston – 169

Green River Quad Duels:

Green River beat Worland, 124-62

Green River beat Sublette County, 115-69

Sublette County, 115-69 Green River Rawlins, 136-45