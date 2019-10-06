Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Rock Springs, WY (10/5/19) – Here are scores from area high schools from Saturday.

Local Football

Farson-Eden 49 – Meeteetse 13

Local Volleyball

Star Valley 3 – Green River 0

Rock Springs at Cody – No score available

Kemmerer vs. Farson-Eden – No score available

Ten Sleep 2 – Farson-Eden 1

Area Volleyball

Mountain View 3 – Big Piney 0

Local Girls Swimming (Dual Team Scores)

Rock Springs 110 – Cheyenne East 75

Cheyenne Central 129 – Rock Springs 57

Green River 131 – Jackson 55

Laramie – 101 – Green River 80