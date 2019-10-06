Wyo4News Saturday High School Scoreboard

Rock Springs, WY (10/5/19) – Here are scores from area high schools from Saturday.
Local Football
Farson-Eden 49 – Meeteetse 13
Local Volleyball
Star Valley 3 – Green River 0
Rock Springs at Cody – No score available
Kemmerer vs. Farson-Eden – No score available
Ten Sleep 2 – Farson-Eden 1
Area Volleyball
Mountain View 3 – Big Piney 0
Local Girls Swimming (Dual Team Scores)
Rock Springs 110 – Cheyenne East 75
Cheyenne Central 129 – Rock Springs 57
Green River 131 – Jackson 55
Laramie – 101 – Green River 80