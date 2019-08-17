Wyo4News: Some Things To Do Today

Here are some Things to Do Today:

Art on the Green, Green River – Expedition Island Pavilion. All-day beginning at 10:00 a.m.

River Festival, Green River – Expedition Island. All-Day beginning at 10:00 a.m. Featuring: Car and bike show in Evers Park, Dog Fetching Competition, River Tour, Vendors, and Brew Garden

Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event, Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Helping to raise funds for RSHS students activities for the upcoming school year.