Wyo4News Switchbacks: Change your thinking, change your life

There is too much to worry about. It is easy to slip down the rabbit hole of shadows, sadness, anxiety, and eventually depression. All it takes is one uncomfortable thought to trigger us, and here we go. But one thought is never just one thought. It is connected to several others. When it triggers, the downward spiral begins. Where it stops, nobody knows.

What if I suggested that it doesn’t have to be that way? You likely won’t believe it, but you are the only person who can control what you think about. And… You CAN choose the thoughts of your mind.

I have a special needs teenager. It is almost impossible to stop one of his spirals, but he can be redirected. In our efforts to help him manage his life, my wife and I have discovered a powerful tool to take control of our own. We have realized that we have the power to choose our thoughts. So now, we redirect ourselves.

You Can Choose To Smile.

A smile is a superpower. If you smile at someone, they will often smile in return. When you smile, you lift your own spirits. I have learned to try it in the mornings as I begin my day. I used to be a morning person, but nowadays, I don’t think I have a prime time of the day anymore. But, if I will myself to smile, it often improves the way I feel.

Anyone can give a smile. And as the old joke goes, a smile “improves your face value.”

It’s a simple choice. You don’t have to feel like it. You can just do it, and when you do, you will understand what I mean.

Oh, don’t act like you can’t; you do it all the time in sarcasm. Now try it as a reach for something better. You’ll see.

You Can Choose To Remember

We all have tough moments and difficult experiences. Those incidents have jaded us a bit. They also blind us to the many good and even great things that we have enjoyed.

I have experienced many good days in my life. When I’m honest with myself, I must admit there have been relatively few bad ones. But I have often allowed those challenging times to ruin several hours and even days after the fact. I forget that there have been so many good times.

I have some great friends that have always been there for me. I have an incredible spouse who puts up with a lot of my whining. My children are a joy to experience. And I have grandchildren too. They are something else. I also love what I get to do with my life. AND, I get a chance every week to encourage everyone right here on Wyo4 news. Life’s been pretty good.

I can choose to think about the good things, or I can dwell on the difficulties. It is my choice. That choice will determine the nature of my daily experience.

You Can Choose To Encourage.

Life is about what you give more than it is about what you receive. In fact, I have often wondered if our lives are really a product of the things we have learned to give away. After all, we typically only give away things that we feel we possess in abundance. Maybe life works the other way around. Maybe the things we learn to give are things we receive in abundance. Hmmm. Granted, sometimes I stew on strange ideas.

The old adage – “It’s better to give than receive.” – seems true. It certainly is rewarding to give to others. Especially if we believe it is making a difference for them.

One of the things that we could easily give is courage. We could encourage people we care about, respect, or would like to help. When we encourage others, it seems as though we encourage ourselves.

I’m not sure how it works, but I know that sometimes it is easier to give something we need than it is to get it. And often – when we do give someone the encouragement we desire – we get a measure of that courage for ourselves.

The simple truth is that we have the power to make choices. We often make the wrong choice. But, we could make better ones if we only believed we could.

Choose Joy!

