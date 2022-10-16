Wyo4News Switchbacks: Changing the world; easier and harder than you think

October 16, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Many of us, in our youth, tend to believe we can change the world. So we charge out of high school and into the world set on making something right. Then life happens, and disappointments accumulate. Sometimes it’s difficult to find or even understand the things that we can make aright. In time, we end up discouraged.

Okay, cynical is a better word.

When that happens, we don’t just give up, we criticize anyone else who tries to make a difference. It’s a cycle that needs to break and there is a way. When discouragement pushes us to lower our expectations, we tend toward survival. Survival thinking and habits do not help us thrive. We should try something different.

We could raise our expectations and expand our timeline.

Advertisement

We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next ten.

(Bill Gates, “The Road Ahead”)

We need to play the long game. The world we leave to our grandchildren is just the other side of our patience and consistency. Our consistency is the key. We must start doing things that make a difference. And, when they don’t seem like they are helping, we must keep doing them.

We often imagine we can simply jump in and do something or anything. We’ll write something or volunteer for something. We imagine one exceptional action will change everything. And, it will – until we stop.

Submitted photo (Photo credit to Leslie M. Davis)

Our lives are not a product of our exceptions but of our consistencies. Our weight, our finances, and our community are a direct result of the things we do daily.

There are those who serve year after year. Their churches, non-profits, and local governments are better because of them. I am grateful for them, but I also know that we need others to step up.

I understand how difficult it is to get involved. I don’t know of many people who are sitting around doing nothing. Most are chasing their careers and families all over the place. At a time in history with so much convenience, we are busier than ever. But, we need to remember something. We ARE changing the world. Right now.

The things we are investing our lives into are making a difference. However, is that difference the one we intend? Will the end result of our daily habits leave our children a better community?

Advertisement

When we help our cities consistently, we make them better. When we make our presence known, and our voices heard, we make this community stronger. The councils and boards of our cities need to hear our voices and see our faces.

Our absences and silences are taken as assent. When we don’t show up and invest our time, then it appears that we do not care what is happening. And that also changes the world.

I personally don’t know how to find the time, but I realize I must find it. My grandchildren are about to inherit the world my habits have created. I am still working on how I feel about that. I hope I have enough time left to make that difference we talked about.

Day after Day,

Ryan