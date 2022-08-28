Wyo4News Switchbacks: How To Be Kind When Kindness Is Tough

August 28, 2022

We pride ourselves on our civilization today. After all, we’ve come so far. We’ve upgraded our entertainment. What began as storytellers and cave artists. Now we go to a theater or stay home to watch television and movies. There are also fewer arguments settled with violence. Discussion and resolution are much more common.

Our journey out of barbarism has been long, sad, joyful, and even surprising.

UNTIL…

The next stressful event. A crying baby, a failed alarm clock, a broken hair dryer, and we could go on. It doesn’t take much to ruin our whole day, and those are just inconveniences. Sometimes truly difficult things show up. Then civility is far less of a concern. We then feel justified. “I’m having a bad day, so I’ll share the pain.”

Civility is the ability to be kind when we wish to be otherwise. Don’t we all desire more kindness in the world? Yet, we allow ourselves significant latitude to be unkind when we are struggling.

A few weeks ago, I received a call from a friend who had been in an accident. When I arrived at the scene, I found that the accident involved another one of my friends.

Awkward, right?

I’m sure you can imagine that emotions were high. It’s so hard to be kind when you are frightened or angry. Fear and anger are usually the same emotion with different presentations.

When everyone realized that we all had something in common, the situation changed. It seemed our friendship showed that everyone involved must not be all that bad.

I was reminded at that moment how important it is to be kind when it is the most difficult thing to do. You never really know what someone else is like or going through. So why not be kind? So, I jotted down a few thoughts to help me remember to be kind when it is hard.

Everyone Is On Edge

It’s been a challenging time in our country over the last few years. People have been polarized over issues they didn’t even care about not that long ago. But, even more tragic than that, everyone has suffered major losses. We have all lost dreams, opportunities, jobs, dignity, friends, and family.

That is a lot to process. And, I really can’t think of anyone that I know that is handling it very well. Everyone is struggling. Now more than ever, it’s so hard to be kind. So, we need to work on it.

Responses Are Powerful

Our first reaction to a stressor has a way of establishing the tone of any situation. And usually, our first reaction is pretty bad. It’s a rare person who can stay silent to process a stressor before they speak or act.

I realize it feels like those initial responses can’t be helped, but that isn’t true. It’s an issue of maturity. Grown-ups should be able to manage their feelings and responses. If they can’t, then they need help and growth.

Remember that the person you are currently upset with is also struggling. Respond with kindness. At least delay your response until you have a better handle on it.

Apologies Are Miracles

We all have our weak and immature moments. We don’t always respond with kindness. Sometimes we set the wrong tone and realize it too late. Now what?

“I’m sorry. I was wrong in the way I treated you.”

A real apology is a miracle. But, it has to be real. Such an apology is free of blame, disrespect, and assumption. It owns the behavior or attitude. A true apology lays no blame or assumption on the other person. Here are a few statements that are not apologies.

“I am sorry that you….” It doesn’t matter what comes after “you”. It’s not an apology.

“I am sorry I hurt your feelings.” This statement implies that the other person is too easily offended. Not an apology.

“If I (fill in the blank), I’m sorry.” This plainly states that I haven’t thought about this enough to know what I have done wrong. Also, Not an apology.

I could go on but we’ll keep it simple. This is the only way to apologize.

“I apologize for my behavior, attitude, or action. Will you please forgive me?”

One day, we’ll talk to those “over” apologizers out there, but this is enough for today.

Be kind. To be kind, we must prepare for kindness.

Have a great day!

