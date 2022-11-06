Wyo4News Switchbacks: Politics, people, and peace

November 6, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Absurd. Prior to 2016, I complained a great deal about politicians. I never dreamed that the best word I would ultimately find to describe it would be “Absurd.” A quick google search will give you this definition – “wildly unreasonable, illogical, or inappropriate.”

Yep, that’s the word. “Absurd” perfectly captures our local, regional, federal, and international realities.

Now, I am not going to try and convince you of my astute or asinine political opinions. In the end, it’s what we do each day in our own community that makes things better or worse.

This week most of us will cast our vote. Most of us will do so with a great deal of frustration. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could finish something this week? Wouldn’t it be a relief to somehow “move on” from this point in history? We can, but we will need to work on some different habits to do it.

Submitted photo by Leslie Davis

Learn How To Show Up.

Showing up to vote is a good thing. It is your civic duty, and it makes a difference, especially in our own community. But it’s nowhere near enough, and you know it.

Great communities are built on engaged citizens. We have to learn to show up. There are board and council meetings as well as community and faith-based outreaches that need us to show up. Granted, you can’t be present for everything. If you do, be careful, you’ll end up in charge. But you can show up for something.

What is your thing? What is something you can do consistently? Plenty of people show up when they are mad. What about the rest of the time? Maybe it’s your church, faith is a critical part of our city, and we all need help with it. What about city and county governments? I know for a fact that our local officials are desperate for good people to serve in volunteer roles. Do you love business? The chamber in your city is key to preparing a viable economic future for our children and us.

You are needed. You are valuable and likely have an idea that no one has yet considered, so show up and share it.

Look For The Good Stuff.

Anyone can find something to complain about. Our community is not what it could be, I don’t think anyone is arguing with that idea. But there are some great things going on.

Low income and those in poverty are getting access to food. Small businesses are getting started. When they do, they find that we have some great resources available. Our students are getting support in ways that I never had access to when I was a student.

The point is there are so many great things going on. I think it is much easier to rant about a perceived injustice than it is to notice and rave about a subtle kindness. If you want to be happier in general, take off your “critic” lenses and look for better things. This is such a great community. I love it here. Don’t you? If you don’t, the problem may not be your city. It may be the way you look at it rather than the way it is.

Listen For The Truth.

It doesn’t take a genius to find problems. Understanding the root cause of those problems, now that is a superpower. It is a rare individual indeed that takes the time necessary to understand a matter.

Our community is a compilation of communities. Those communities exist around race, interests, and beliefs. If we are to make our community a place for all, we must understand each other. (You may remember that phrase, “Liberty and justice for all.”)

We must learn to see our city through our neighbor’s eyes. Then we will be able to comprehend their experience. In doing so, we make serious progress in finding root causes. The discovery of a root cause enables us to work on a real solution.

It’s going to be a great year. We can make our place in the world so much better. All we need is us. And here we are.

Ryan.