Wyo4News Switchbacks: R-E-S-P-E-C-T Part 1 (The Comeback)

September 4, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Aretha Franklin taught us to spell it, but its practice is a tad more challenging. There are angry people everywhere. Rude drivers, insulting customers, and impatient shoppers fill every road, restaurant, and store. A general sense of frustration fills the air like a toxin. We awaken each day and tell ourselves that today will be different, but then we fall into the spirit of the mob. By the time we arrive at our workplace or the school drop-off, we are already breathing in the poison.

Is there any hope of changing all that? Respect. Treating human beings with dignity and kindness just might start a refreshing breeze.

Bring It Back…

I was speaking with some members of our local football team last year. It was refreshing to hear such capable and impressive young adults using the terms “Yes, sir” and “Yes, Ma’am.” I have to confess that it isn’t always easy being called a “sir.” Part of me believes those expressions better fit my mom and dad. Yet, those phrases are meant to convey respect, and for that reason alone, they shouldn’t go “out of style.”

We should all treat everyone with respect, regardless of age or station. Respect is an important foundation for a healthy and functioning society.

What if RESPECT made a comeback?

After all, isn’t respect a basic human kindness?

So your cashier or server made a mistake. Wouldn’t patience and understanding be a healthier response? If you are cut off on your way to the quick stop, Haven’t you also made mistakes when changing lanes or making turns? Maybe you feel a teacher or school administrator has slighted your child. Wouldn’t a kind and respectful conversation with them accomplish more than a rant?

The more I think about it, the more it seems to me that respect is simply the behavior of mature adults.

Respect Is Not…

Don’t get me wrong; there are many expectations of society that are not respectful. Many wish to make respect something it is not. Why? Control. Many believe it is easier to manipulate and control others than to communicate with them. So, remember…

Respect Is Not Silence.

It is not respectful to keep your mouth shut to keep the peace. This applies in the home, the workplace, the school board, and the city council. It is not respectful to fume in silence. Nor is it respectful to cower in fear.

Abusive spouses, bosses, bureaucrats, politicians, and family members must be addressed. Yes, there will be consequences. That is merely one price to pay for respect. And, when that price is paid, we begin building something better.

Respect Is Not Submission

Respect isn’t doing what you are told. It is not compliance. Respect is given. Respect is a way of dealing with difficulties. Respect is a way of fighting for what is right. Disagreement is unavoidable. The way we navigate those conflicts is with respect.

We often have major opposition to each other. We could still treat people with dignity, kindness, patience, and respect.

Respect Is Not Boundaryless?

Respect starts with you. From your skin in, that should be one respectful person. That begins when we take responsibility for ourselves. Our attitudes, behaviors, and responses are on us.

BUT…

YOUR attitudes, behaviors, and responses are on YOU. You stop at my personal space. There is a place why I stop, and you start. As well as a place where you stop, and I start. You get to be you. And, I get to be me. Nothing is more disrespectful than trying to control another person. So, I am in this whether it is a relationship, cooperative, conversation, meeting, or anything else. I am here as long as it is respectful. When the respect ends, so does my involvement.

Why? Because I am obligated to be me. I am responsible for being myself as I truly am. Not a cheap version of myself that someone else finds more palatable. To be anything less is a disrespecting lie, and I choose respect.

Respectfully,

Ryan