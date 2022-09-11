Wyo4News Switchbacks: R-E-S-P-E-C-T Part 2 The road less traveled

Submitted photo

September 11, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Someone has to be first. I know it’s not fair, but that is the way it is. Someone has to be the first to stand up and speak up. Being the first takes courage because it involves risk. If you take a step and give respect first, the other person may disrespect you. Or worse, assume your respect is a weakness.

If we are to have courage, we will need the confidence that the right thing is worth it. What if we take the risk and no one appreciates or understands it?

It’s time to walk a road that has become neglected and fallen into disrepair. Just a few brave souls in any community could pioneer the old path and redraw the map to a better society. We could all start by giving respect even though we may feel few – if any – have earned it.

How could we do that? What would bring back respect in our community?

Presence

It is not an oversimplification to say that respect begins when we show up. But, if we thought about it, we would find that we don’t show up that often. And, when we do, we are often angry that someone forced us to show up. So, here’s what I mean by showing up.

We show up when we let others know what our thoughts, feelings, and needs are in a given situation. Often we keep to ourselves and hide our inner thoughts from others. We are afraid to show up. To be fair, sometimes, we just don’t care. Or, it’s not worth it to us.

The problem is that when we show up, the trouble starts. As long as others think we agree, there is no conflict. If we show up and share our thoughts and feelings, there is a chance for conflict. Usually, we try to avoid honest conflict. We don’t want to be troublemakers.

But, is keeping the peace respectful. It isn’t when it is a lie. When one person has to hide in order for the peace to stand, that is a lie, and lies are disrespectful.

So, show up. Be present and honest in your home, marriage, job, and friendships. And show up for those school board, city council, and committee meetings too. The best community is the one where everyone makes their voice heard.

Communication

So it should go without saying that to show up we all need to speak up. But, let’s say it anyway. We need to learn to say what we are thinking and feeling with respect. Have you ever had someone insult you and then say, “Well, I’m just being honest.” That’s not respectful. That is a lack of skill, patience, maturity, or all three. Being honest and being rude are different things.

We have to learn to speak the truth that is within us with respect. We need to respect the differences, backgrounds, and responsibilities of others. Sure, that’s important, but we also need to express ourselves. How do we do that?

The simple answer is to be willing to do it poorly. There are certainly ways to shorten the learning curve, but in the end, the only way to grow is to start trying. When you get it wrong, make adjustments and try again.

Everything you show up and speak up within begins to improve.

Solutions

It doesn’t take a lot of effort to notice the problems around you. Almost everyone is mad about the problems. Rehearsing the challenges we face isn’t very helpful or respectful. Willingness to find and even become a solution, now that is powerful.

We may not know how to fix a problem, but the search for a solution is its own joy. I can only dream of the solutions that are available to us. Many solutions are not yet visible. They are in the possession of those who are afraid to show up. I can only imagine what is possible if we could get more people involved and present in our community.

There are enough angry people. Remember, angry people are scared people. Where are the brave souls? Where are those who are willing to show up courageously, speak up, and be a solution?

They are everywhere, and you are one of them.

Respectfully,

Ryan