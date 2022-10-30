Wyo4News Switchbacks: So it begins

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Halloween is upon us. The first holiday of a congested season of holidays. It’s like the starting line for the holiday. Thanksgiving is only three weeks away. Then Christmas Eve and Christmas will be upon us. And, of course, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will arrive. Then we will utterly collapse into the arms of a cold Wyoming Winter.

I bet you can’t wait.

It feels like the gaps between holidays used to be farther apart. And, seriously, depression and anxiety are at all-time highs. It might be best to have a plan this year. We can’t let the tides of the season pull us in every direction. If we do, we’ll shipwreck somewhere along the way.

Here are a few ideas that might foster a bit of sanity during the most chaotic time of the year.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Prepare For The Season.

Pull out a calendar and think about it. What will you be expected to do, attend, or buy? Family, friends, and even work will likely schedule parties. Your children will be invited to any number of events. You might want to have some fun and do the things you enjoy.

Will it be a trick or treat, a trunk or treat, or a stay-at-home with a giant bag of candy? Are you hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners? And New Year’s, is it going to be an early night or a late one?

Think about it now. And, you will be way ahead of the stress that comes when you feel obligated to be in 3 places on the same night.

Be Realistic.

This is tough. The truth is that you have limits and responsibilities. If you burn every weekend doing what someone else wants you to do, you will quickly become resentful. When that happens you won’t enjoy any of it. Obligation drains us and enjoyment fuels us.

You may have children that need you. Your job has certain requirements. (There is a reason they pay you. I’m sure your personality is fabulous, but that’s not it.) Of course, there are family obligations. And, then there is the reality of you. If you burn the candle at both ends, you will soon not care about any of those things.

So, what can you do and maintain your sanity?

Submitted photo

Schedule the Important Stuff Now.

Family is important. Rest is important. Beyond those two things will be other things that you value to differing degrees. It will be much easier to decide what is most important ahead of time.

While taking that inventory, take into account everyone that relies upon you.

You already know who is the most difficult to please, so get ahead of it. Talk to easily offended friends and family early. Manage expectations long before drama has a chance to fuel stressful conflict.

Ask yourself, what will my family and I do this season that will help us enjoy it? What will make us stronger? What will help us laugh more and love each other better?

Plan To Say “No.”

I have a hard time saying no, but I have come to love it. That one little word has restored months of my life. The word “no” is a gift you give to yourself.

I often encourage people with this simple truth. Every time we so “no,” we also say “yes.” We say “no” to the boss, and we say “yes” to our family. We say “no” to people we don’t really have an investment in, we say “yes” to those who need us most.

There are so many good things to do, but good things are not always the best things.

So, decide what you and your people are going to do. Then it will be much easier to say “no” to the lesser things that pop up. “We already have plans that night, weekend, or month. But I do hope you guys have a great time.”

It’s beginning to look a lot like… You are going to have a much better holiday season.

Ryan.