Wyo4News Thursday/Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Jackson
Riverton at Green River  6 p.m.
Cokeville at Farson-Eden  6 p.m.

Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Girls Swimming

Sublette County at Rock Springs

 

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Volleyball


Farson-Eden at Kaycee
Pinedale at Worland
Mountain View at Powell
Lyman at Lovell

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Powell at Green River  5 p.m. Homecoming – Also Senior Night for football and cheer at 4:25 p.m. Homecoming Royalty presented at half-time of football game.
Dubois at Farson-Eden  1 p.m.
Big Piney at Mountain View  3:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Pinedale at Lovell  6 p.m.

 

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs Invitational – featuring area teams Rock Springs, Lyman, Mountain View, and six other teams

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River at Worland
Rock Springs Quad – featuring Rock Springs, Lyman, Rawlins, and Evanston

 

