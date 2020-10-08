Wyo4News Thursday/Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Jackson

Riverton at Green River 6 p.m.

Cokeville at Farson-Eden 6 p.m.

Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Girls Swimming

Sublette County at Rock Springs

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Volleyball



Farson-Eden at Kaycee

Pinedale at Worland

Mountain View at Powell

Lyman at Lovell

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South

Powell at Green River 5 p.m. Homecoming – Also Senior Night for football and cheer at 4:25 p.m. Homecoming Royalty presented at half-time of football game.

Dubois at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Big Piney at Mountain View 3:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer

Pinedale at Lovell 6 p.m.

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs Invitational – featuring area teams Rock Springs, Lyman, Mountain View, and six other teams

Friday, 10/9 Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River at Worland

Rock Springs Quad – featuring Rock Springs, Lyman, Rawlins, and Evanston