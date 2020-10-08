Wyo4News Thursday/Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs at Jackson
Riverton at Green River 6 p.m.
Cokeville at Farson-Eden 6 p.m.
Thursday, 10/8 Area High School Girls Swimming
Sublette County at Rock Springs
Friday, 10/9 Area High School Volleyball
Farson-Eden at Kaycee
Pinedale at Worland
Mountain View at Powell
Lyman at Lovell
Friday, 10/9 Area High School Football
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South
Powell at Green River 5 p.m. Homecoming – Also Senior Night for football and cheer at 4:25 p.m. Homecoming Royalty presented at half-time of football game.
Dubois at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.
Big Piney at Mountain View 3:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer
Pinedale at Lovell 6 p.m.
Friday, 10/9 Area High School Cross County
Rock Springs Invitational – featuring area teams Rock Springs, Lyman, Mountain View, and six other teams
Friday, 10/9 Area High School Girls Swimming
Green River at Worland
Rock Springs Quad – featuring Rock Springs, Lyman, Rawlins, and Evanston