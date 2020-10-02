Wyo4News Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Thursday 10/1 Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 0
Lyman 3 – Mountain View 1
Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 1
Friday, 10/2 Area High School Football Schedule
Laramie at Rock Springs – 6 pm.
Jackson at Green River – 6 p.m. At 5:30 the Wolves will recognize senior members of the marching band, dance team, and golf team.
Farson-Eden at Kaycee
Lovell at Big Piney
Kemmerer at Lyman
Mountain View at Pinedale
Friday, 10/2 Area High School Volleyball Schedule
Green River at Lyman
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Friday, 10/2 Area Girls Swimming
Green River at Cheyenne Central
Rock Springs at Laramie
Friday, 10/2 Area Cross Country
Rock Springs and Mountain View at Evanston Invitational