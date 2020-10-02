Wyo4News Thursday High School Scoreboard/Friday Schedule

Thursday 10/1 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 0

Lyman 3 – Mountain View 1

Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 1

Friday, 10/2 Area High School Football Schedule

Laramie at Rock Springs – 6 pm.

Jackson at Green River – 6 p.m. At 5:30 the Wolves will recognize senior members of the marching band, dance team, and golf team.

Farson-Eden at Kaycee

Lovell at Big Piney

Kemmerer at Lyman

Mountain View at Pinedale

Friday, 10/2 Area High School Volleyball Schedule

Green River at Lyman

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Friday, 10/2 Area Girls Swimming

Green River at Cheyenne Central

Rock Springs at Laramie

Friday, 10/2 Area Cross Country

Rock Springs and Mountain View at Evanston Invitational