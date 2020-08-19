Wyo4News Tuesday primary election recap

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — Wyoming’s 2020 primary election was held yesterday. In the Sweetwater County Commissioners race, incumbent Lauren Schonfeld and Mary Thomas were the top two Republican candidates and will move on to the November General Election. Incumbent Wally Johnson finished a distant third and will not be re-elected. Both Democrat candidates, Joe Barbuto and Dave Gray, will also advance to November’s election.

All of yesterday’s candidates for Green River’s Ward I and III advanced as did Rock Springs candidates in Wards I, II, and III. In the Rock Springs Ward IIII race, Rose Mosbey and Brent Bettolo finished first and second to advance to November’s election.

Click here to see unofficial Sweetwater County Election results

In statewide results, Cynthia Lummis was the easy Republican winner in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Lummis will face Democrat winner Merva Ben-David. Both are looking to win the Senate seat of the retiring Mike Enzi.

Lumis released the following statement Tuesday night, “I am truly humbled by the results of this evening’s election. Words cannot express my gratitude to the incredible friends, volunteers and county chairs who have supported our campaign from day one. It is because of your hard work and commitment to our ‘All Wyoming’ agenda that our campaign has been successful.”

Ben-David offered the following comment Tuesday night, “I’d like to offer an enormous thank you to my small volunteer campaign team. It was a real honor to have Congresswoman Deb Haaland acknowledge our grassroots campaign as “historic.”

Incumbent Republican Liz Cheney easily won her U.S. Representative primary race. On the Democrat’s side, Lynnette Grey Bull defeated two other candidates for the right to meet Cheney in November.