Wyo4News Will Wait For Confirmation From Trusted Sources

By Ann Jantz, News director, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — On Wednesday morning authorities confirmed the body of missing Aubree Corona of Green River was found 1.3 miles from the vehicle she was reported to be driving when she went missing.

Wyo4News was aware of reports on Facebook sources about Corona’s discovery Tuesday afternoon but made the decision to wait for formal confirmation from law enforcement before we rushed to post. It is the policy of this company that we report the news accurately from trusted sources, so that damage created from inaccurate and unconfirmed sources can be averted.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed finding Miss Corona Wednesday morning but asked that Wyo4News wait for the official press release before posting. We honored that request.

An old International News Service quote reads “Get it first, but first get it right.” In this day and age of the internet and social media, getting the news first has become a competition that often leads to a great deal of misinformation. Any journalist worth his/her salt knows, however, that getting it first sometimes means you don’t get it right, and taking the time to get it right often means you don’t get it first.

Wyo4News will err on the side of getting it right.

We thank our readers for their patronage, and we will continue to provide accurate coverage of news events as they happen.