Wyo4News, WyoRadio win multiple WAB awards for 2021

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) – Wyo4News and WyoRadio were the recipients of several large-market 2021 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters awards.

Wyo4News won first place in Best Use of Digital Media and WyoRadio won first place in Best Public Service – Music for Vets, along with placing in Best Commercial Campaign and Best Station Promo.

It’s the second year in a row for Wyo4News to win Best Use of Digital Media.

“We are honored to be recognized once again for the top level of radio and digital production that is the standard at WyoRadio and Wyo4News,” said Russ Harper, General Manager.

“I want to thank our production team for their commitment to creating the highest level of quality ads and content that sets us apart and provides the best results for our advertising partners.

“I’m proud that we were able to help sponsor and live stream Music for Vets this year, and I’m excited that they will receive $500 from WAB in conjunction with us winning the Best Public Service award.”