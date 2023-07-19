WyoGives earns around $4 million in donations

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

WYOMING — During the 24-hour live donation, WyoGives was able to collect around $4 million for 326 local nonprofits on July 12, 2023. Thanks to all those that donated, the sponsors, and the hard workers at WyoGives for making this event possible.

There are twelve nonprofit organizations in Sweetwater County that registered for this event. Those organizations and what they were donated include:

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County – $11,868 Raised / $10,000 Goal / 52 Donors / 59 Gifts

Food Bank of Sweetwater County – $1,640 Raised / $1,000 Goal / 18 Donors / 18 Gifts

Golden Hour Senior Center – $2,460 Raised / 21 Donors / 22 Gifts

Hospice of Sweetwater County – $6,880 Raised / 33 Donors / 34 Gifts

Ray Lovato Recycling Center – $1,615 Raised / 18 Donors / 19 Gifts

Rock Springs Renewal Fund – $470 Raised / 15 Donors /16 Gifts

Sweetwater County Library Foundation – $1,030 Raised / 10 Donors / 10 Gifts

United Way of Southwest Wyoming – $5,000 Raised / $5,000 Goal / 26 Donors / 27 Gifts

VIRS Respite Care – $2,640 Raised / 7 Donors / 10 Gifts

Western Wyoming Family Planning – $540 Raised / 6 Donors / 6 Gifts

Western Wyoming College Foundation – $3,025 Raised / 14 Donors / 14 Gifts

YWCA of Sweetwater County – $7,081 Raised / $12,000 Goal / 58 Donors / 62 Gifts

Sweetwater County nonprofits had a total of around $44,000, 278 donors, and 297 gifts. Congratulations and thank you to everyone that donated toward a wonderful cause, especially to help those in Sweetwater County.

WyoGives stated, “We are immensely grateful to the donors who made this year’s WyoGives Day an unprecedented success! Witnessing the entire state unite as a single community to rally behind the important work of nonprofits was truly heartwarming and exhilarating. Thank you to the Hughes Charitable Foundation for their $1,000,000 matching grant challenge, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for their $100,000 match challenge, and the many other matching partners, sponsors, and media partners. Your invaluable support and partnership are what make this event possible. We will announce the date for WyoGives 2024 soon.” Finalized numbers will be available next week, which will include matches.