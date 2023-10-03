WyoLotto million dollar winner yet to step forward

October 3, 2023 — We have a winner, but so far, nobody has stepped forward with Saturday’s winning Cowboy Draw ticket. According to the officials at WyoLotto, the $1,206.638 jackpot was hit by one lucky player during the October 2, 2023 drawing.

The winning ticket for the jackpot was sold at the Shamrock located at 3306 W. College Dr. in Cheyenne. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 18, 22 and 25.

The winner struck their luck when playing during the Cowboy Draw BOGO promotion, where tickets are buy-one-get-one-free every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after the University of Wyoming football team wins a game. The Cowboys defeated New Mexico on Saturday in Laramie 35-26.

The last Cowboy Draw jackpot for $3,564,227 was hit in April 2023. That ticket was purchased in Casper. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.