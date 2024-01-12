WyoLotto transfers $1 million to Wyoming’s cities, towns, and counties

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Jan. 12, 2024 – WyoLotto officials announced the January 2024 transfer to Wyoming’s cities, towns, and counties will be just over $1 million. Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of 75 percent or more of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed by the State Treasurer to Wyoming’s cities, towns, and counties.

This brings the running total to $36.67 million going directly back to the state from WyoLotto since its launch in 2014. “With high jackpots that raise awareness of our products and new revenue from our recent game launch of KENO, our quarterly transfer directly reflects how well sales have been during this last quarter,” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz.

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.73 billion in October and $760 million in December. At the same time, WyoLotto’s own game, Cowboy Draw, grew to $1.2 million in October and nearly $800,000 in December.

WyoLotto has been making quarterly transfers to Wyoming’s cities, towns, and counties since April 2016, with a mission to maximize giving back to Wyoming. The company launched in August of 2014 after the Wyoming Legislature, and then Governor Matt Mead signed into law the bill allowing the creation of a lottery.

The bill also outlined that the creation could not be carried out with any state funding, so the WyoLotto Board of Directors and CEO Clontz secured a start-up loan. That loan was paid off early in January 2016, allowing the first net revenue transfer mandated by statute to occur in April 2016 for more than $1,000,000. To see each transfer, please go to https://statetreasurer.wyo.gov/financial/distributions/.