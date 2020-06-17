Wyoming 2020 Census response rate jumps over Flag Day weekend

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — The Wyoming statewide self-response rate for the 2020 Census took a significant jump over the Flag Day weekend.

As of Monday, June 15, Wyoming is now less than one-half of one percent from surpassing Montana’s self-response rate (54.7% and 55.0% respectively).

The current top 10 Counties and Cities for 2020 Census Self-Response in Wyoming (as of 06/15/20):

To date, more than 90.8 million households have completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov.

Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages. Wyoming residents can also respond by phone or by mail using the paper questionnaire.

Households are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID online, or on the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of your community.

Visit the Census Bureau’s online response rate map, which shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. You can view daily response-rate updates to see how well your local community is responding.

Households in Wyoming who fail to self-respond by later this summer (mid-August) will receive a visit from a census taker, who will help them complete the questionnaire.

You still have time to respond online, by phone, or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.